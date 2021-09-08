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Be reminded
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61 views • September 08, 2021
This is the first official release of a brand new channel expressing the chosen people of the living God, the Remnants.
If you know the call and have answered it but not sure the way forward, keep an eye on this channel.
Its aim is to teach and to guide God's army, to rise up during this time in which we live, it is the last days. The Army of God are a unique people, set up to be victorious, defeat the enemy....
It is clear that we are faced with an enemy, same one of ancient times....we maybe not defile our temples (our bodies) under no circumstances...our bodies bares the mark of Jesus Christ within it.....
Please take a listen and be you encouraged.
If you know the call and have answered it but not sure the way forward, keep an eye on this channel.
Its aim is to teach and to guide God's army, to rise up during this time in which we live, it is the last days. The Army of God are a unique people, set up to be victorious, defeat the enemy....
It is clear that we are faced with an enemy, same one of ancient times....we maybe not defile our temples (our bodies) under no circumstances...our bodies bares the mark of Jesus Christ within it.....
Please take a listen and be you encouraged.
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