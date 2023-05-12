Create New Account
MALE FEMINISTS ARE GOING TO FAIL AT EVERY ASPECT OF LIFE - WHY THEY SUCK!
KevinJJohnston
Published 19 hours ago
There is nothing more ridiculous than listening to males declare themselves feminists and then behave like complete fools online reiterating stupidities such as the gender pay gap, seat belts designed only to protect men, the patriarchy and other malarkey that has been debunked thousands of times by thousands of psychologists. If you are male and you choose to be a male feminist, women will take advantage of you for the rest of your life and you will die alone.

