MALE FEMINISTS ARE GOING TO FAIL AT EVERY ASPECT OF LIFE - WHY THEY SUCK!

There is nothing more ridiculous than listening to males declare themselves feminists and then behave like complete fools online reiterating stupidities such as the gender pay gap, seat belts designed only to protect men, the patriarchy and other malarkey that has been debunked thousands of times by thousands of psychologists. If you are male and you choose to be a male feminist, women will take advantage of you for the rest of your life and you will die alone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.