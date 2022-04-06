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Next step for satanistic depopulation agenda is WHO-plandemic-treaty that is already accepted by 194 traitorous governments and will be applied in 2024, obviously with new plandemic.
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86 views • April 06, 2022
WHO plandemic treaty is the next step to enslave you! It is already accepted by 194 traitorous goverments! Disaster!!!!
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