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Amightywind Prophecy 26 - Hear ME, Fear ME, Believe ME!
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14 views • February 04, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Prophecy 26 - Hear ME, Fear ME, Believe ME!
Given to Rev Elisheva Eliyahu
Excerpts from Prophecy:
MY true Sheep and Lambs will never have any other god before ME. MY Bride will not compromise in any way that which I have decreed as Holy. MY Bride will honor MY Commandments, including one that has been overlooked by multitudes. It has been misunderstood, mocked, or the spirit of rebellion that has entered and hardened hearts. Yet MY Bride now will be held accountable as some of you will hang your heads in shame, not knowing how you grieved MY RUACH ha KODESH by not keeping MY Sabbath Day Holy.
Oh but I can see you shaking your head, and saying “Not I, surely you speak to another, for I attend church services on Sunday.” Every Sunday, some even boast. “Oh but MY darling little ones IT IS YOU, WHO HAVE GRIEVED MY RUACH ha KODESH. For did you not read MY Word, Exodus 31:12-18:
“And the Lord spake unto Moses saying, Speak thou also unto the children of Israel, saying, Verily MY Sabbaths ye shall keep: for it is a sign between ME and you throughout your generations; that ye may know that I am the Lord that doth sanctify you.
Ye shall keep the Sabbath therefore; for it is holy unto you; everyone that defileth it shall surely be put to death, for whosoever doeth any work therein, that soul shall be cut off from among his people. Six days may work be done: but in the seventh is the Sabbath of rest, holy to the Lord; whosoever doeth any work in the Sabbath day, he shall surely be put to death. Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the Sabbath, to observe the Sabbath throughout their generations, for a perpetual covenant. It is a sign between ME and the children of Israel forever: for in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day HE rested, and was refreshed and HE gave unto Moses, when he had made an end of communing with him upon Mount Sinai, two tables of testimony, tables of stone, written with the finger of YAHUVEH.”
Your work must be done in six days, but on the seventh you are to rest, Friday sundown until Saturday sundown. Pray and I will show you how to set these days apart and teach you to rest in ME and you will hear MY voice, be encouraged, refreshed in a new way, blessed and protected against your enemies. (...)
(...) Practice now to keep MY Sabbath day holy. The hard times are approaching and you will be held accountable for what you now know. You no longer have any excuses. (...) Everyday you are to worship and acknowledge ME, but on the Sabbath day, Friday sunset to Saturday sunset, you are to rest, learn of ME, for I jealously want you on that day to only be MINE on the day I call MY Sabbath. (...)
I want to encourage you. Those who are called Sabbath keepers, you are MY TRUE BRIDE. Your aroma is pleasing to MY nostrils, but being a Sabbath keeper alone will not save you. It must be combined with accepting YAHUSHUA as MESSIAH. As the sinful world you live in continues to teach rebellion, trashing or editing MY Ten Commandments, as in the days of Moses I will show what I do with a people with a rebellious heart. (...)
There is a spiritual leader, with another spiritual leader yet to come, who sits on a great throne, he wears a crown of jewels, holds a scepter in his hand, people bow low to him, worship, reverence him, laws are passed by this unholy manmade king that was created by the Roman Empire. And in boldness through MY handmaiden I say in 1999 you will see this so called unholy king rewrite MY commandments putting another god before the people. This time a woman who is to be a goddess. She is said to be part of the godhead, but is NOT!
BEWARE when they attach the name Mary to Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Beware of the doctrines of men.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
websites many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Prophecy 26 - Hear ME, Fear ME, Believe ME!
Given to Rev Elisheva Eliyahu
Excerpts from Prophecy:
MY true Sheep and Lambs will never have any other god before ME. MY Bride will not compromise in any way that which I have decreed as Holy. MY Bride will honor MY Commandments, including one that has been overlooked by multitudes. It has been misunderstood, mocked, or the spirit of rebellion that has entered and hardened hearts. Yet MY Bride now will be held accountable as some of you will hang your heads in shame, not knowing how you grieved MY RUACH ha KODESH by not keeping MY Sabbath Day Holy.
Oh but I can see you shaking your head, and saying “Not I, surely you speak to another, for I attend church services on Sunday.” Every Sunday, some even boast. “Oh but MY darling little ones IT IS YOU, WHO HAVE GRIEVED MY RUACH ha KODESH. For did you not read MY Word, Exodus 31:12-18:
“And the Lord spake unto Moses saying, Speak thou also unto the children of Israel, saying, Verily MY Sabbaths ye shall keep: for it is a sign between ME and you throughout your generations; that ye may know that I am the Lord that doth sanctify you.
Ye shall keep the Sabbath therefore; for it is holy unto you; everyone that defileth it shall surely be put to death, for whosoever doeth any work therein, that soul shall be cut off from among his people. Six days may work be done: but in the seventh is the Sabbath of rest, holy to the Lord; whosoever doeth any work in the Sabbath day, he shall surely be put to death. Wherefore the children of Israel shall keep the Sabbath, to observe the Sabbath throughout their generations, for a perpetual covenant. It is a sign between ME and the children of Israel forever: for in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, and on the seventh day HE rested, and was refreshed and HE gave unto Moses, when he had made an end of communing with him upon Mount Sinai, two tables of testimony, tables of stone, written with the finger of YAHUVEH.”
Your work must be done in six days, but on the seventh you are to rest, Friday sundown until Saturday sundown. Pray and I will show you how to set these days apart and teach you to rest in ME and you will hear MY voice, be encouraged, refreshed in a new way, blessed and protected against your enemies. (...)
(...) Practice now to keep MY Sabbath day holy. The hard times are approaching and you will be held accountable for what you now know. You no longer have any excuses. (...) Everyday you are to worship and acknowledge ME, but on the Sabbath day, Friday sunset to Saturday sunset, you are to rest, learn of ME, for I jealously want you on that day to only be MINE on the day I call MY Sabbath. (...)
I want to encourage you. Those who are called Sabbath keepers, you are MY TRUE BRIDE. Your aroma is pleasing to MY nostrils, but being a Sabbath keeper alone will not save you. It must be combined with accepting YAHUSHUA as MESSIAH. As the sinful world you live in continues to teach rebellion, trashing or editing MY Ten Commandments, as in the days of Moses I will show what I do with a people with a rebellious heart. (...)
There is a spiritual leader, with another spiritual leader yet to come, who sits on a great throne, he wears a crown of jewels, holds a scepter in his hand, people bow low to him, worship, reverence him, laws are passed by this unholy manmade king that was created by the Roman Empire. And in boldness through MY handmaiden I say in 1999 you will see this so called unholy king rewrite MY commandments putting another god before the people. This time a woman who is to be a goddess. She is said to be part of the godhead, but is NOT!
BEWARE when they attach the name Mary to Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Beware of the doctrines of men.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
websites many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
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