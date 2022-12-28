Create New Account
Bases 131 Part 1 - Nikki Colombo - Milab to Starseed - an introduction
Published a day ago

Nikki had a calling to take a photograph the moon, it lead to a complete change of her life, exposure to the violence and horror of the MILABs, and the Awakening to Starseed.

She hosts a YouTube channel, and also has online Truth Frequency Radio show since 2016,

Via a low bitrate ZOOM link from Australia.

No Access You Tube as the word vaccine is used.

Keywords
alienufosspmodstarseedmilab

