Bases 131 Part 1 - Nikki Colombo - Milab to Starseed - an introduction

Nikki had a calling to take a photograph the moon, it lead to a complete change of her life, exposure to the violence and horror of the MILABs, and the Awakening to Starseed.
She hosts a YouTube channel, and also has online Truth Frequency Radio show since 2016,
Via a low bitrate ZOOM link from Australia.
No Access You Tube as the word vaccine is used.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.