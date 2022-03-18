THERE IS NO LAW? [REQUIRING 99% OF AMERICANS TO PAY INCOME TAX] -- PEYMON MOTTAHEDEH

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https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/tax-defier-and-member-freedom-law-school-sentenced-prison-tax-evasion
Based on US Government's own official websites: There is NO LAW requiring 99% of Americans to file and pay income tax. Peymon Mottahedeh the founder of Freedom Law School joins me to discuss the concepts behind choosing to no longer voluntarily file income tax returns. NOTE: I am still on the fence regarding whether or not to stop filing tax returns. Please leave your thoughts and/or knowledge below.
Mention SGT Report and save 10% off the Royal Freedom Package:
https://livefreenow.org/affiliate-page-sgt-report/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3mal7ikEWUK/