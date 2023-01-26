Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters Show: The Bioweapon Jab is MUTATING Children! Bill Gates Predicts
309 views
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published Yesterday |

The Bioweapon Jab is MUTATING Children! Bill Gates Predicts “More Severe” Plandemic
The World Economic Forum predicts the future and expects catastrophic cyber attacks across the world.
Maria Zeee joins Stew to explain the next phase of the globalists' plan of world domination.
Get ready for a continued disruption of services including telecommunications, banking, cyber attacks, and privacy breaches.
Expect the globalists to roll out central bank digital currencies and digital IDs worldwide.

Keywords
trumprussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket