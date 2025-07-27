BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Apocalypse Alert: Countdown To The King – Part One Hosts: JD Williams & David Paxton
LastChristian
LastChristian
7 followers
82 views • 22 hours ago

🔥 Apocalypse Alert: Countdown To The King – Part One

Hosts: JD Williams & David Paxton

Special Guest: Danny Zimmerman

Video available upon release at https://www.lastchristian.net/

Description:

The headlines aren’t just news—they're prophecy in real time. In this powerful first installment of our two-part global special, Apocalypse Alert: Countdown To The King, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton are joined by special guest Danny Zimmerman to deliver a riveting, Spirit-led breakdown of this week’s most urgent and undeniable signs of the end times.

In Part One, we cover:

• 🔷 Jerusalem’s flashpoint tensions and rising talk of Third Temple construction

• 🔷 The alarming formation of the Gog–Magog coalition foretold in Ezekiel 38

• 🔷 The intensifying spiritual battle centered on God’s chosen land and people

As world leaders cry “peace,” the storm of prophetic fulfillment intensifies. This is not speculation—this is the countdown to Christ’s return accelerating right before your eyes.

⚠️ And this is only the beginning…

👉 The explosive conclusion comes in Part Two—a segment so packed with urgency, truth, and eternal consequence that you simply cannot afford to miss it.

Keywords
third templeend times prophecyprophetic newsgog magog warisrael and the end timesbible prophecy 2025jerusalem prophecylast christian radioezekiel 38 explainedcountdown to the kingapocalypse alertchristian end times update
