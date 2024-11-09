© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While RFK jr ascends to
Make America Healthy Again,
Robert Redfield, former CDC director repents his role in medical deception.
Meanwhile the evil , lying,
manipulative monopolist received his first ever indictment, for vaccine deception and misleading the public into vaccine injury.
The tectonic plates are shifting.
He thought his crimes were immune...
He thought he bought enough media...
to bury his lies...
But he was wrong about
everything.
Mainstream Media Must
Stop Consulting Gates.
Judiciary must Start Incarcerating him and his gang.
Better still, the murderous parasites deserve
the Ultimate Penalty