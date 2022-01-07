© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Baptism Is With The Holy Spirit
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • January 07, 2022
Jesus said that true baptism would be with his holy spirit. But, the disciples were confused and though they needed to baptise people with water. This was a mistake, right from the start, and yet it persists up to this day. When will we start listening to what Jesus said baptism was all about?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.