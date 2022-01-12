© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Say No To Mandates: Affidavit Testimony by Jane Galluzzi
Follow
1
Share
Report
330 views • January 12, 2022
Jane shared her experience of discrimination and harassment at Bank of Hawaii. Next time she goes back she will film it and serve them with an affidavit.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.