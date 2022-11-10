Create New Account
Truth Trailer (Music Video)
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
This is the 5 minute musical segment that can be found at the end of our video, Proof that Obama and Francis were Prechosen by the illuminati.  Watch the full video for the complete explanation of how the deep state used astrology and astronomy to choose key dates for their staged wars and staged false flag events.Video and Audio Production and Recording was done solely by the Two Witnesses, Peter and Mary Romanus.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
false flagobamatestimonydeep stateastrologyilluminatiomgpope francismartin luther kingastronomythe two witnessesplanetary alignmenttestimonyofthetwowitnessesstaged war

