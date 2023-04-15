Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Trump Case Could Destabilize America, and the Chinese Regime is Taking Advantage
13 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TrumpIndictmentBreaksCR_YT

The Chinese regime is using the Trump indictment to point out that the US political establishment looks like it has become tyrannical. And they're using this to their advantage to argue that America is in no shape to lead the world.

@JoshJPhilipp on the international implications of DA Bragg's case against Trump.

Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket