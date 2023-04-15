EPOCH TV | Trump Case Could Destabilize America, and the Chinese Regime is Taking Advantage

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TrumpIndictmentBreaksCR_YT
The Chinese regime is using the Trump indictment to point out that the US political establishment looks like it has become tyrannical. And they're using this to their advantage to argue that America is in no shape to lead the world.
@JoshJPhilipp on the international implications of DA Bragg's case against Trump.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.