BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why was a bio weapons program at the National Cancer Institute since 1971?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Fauci and Gallo, and this is Plandemic, in the beginning, they call me up. I'm 25 they call Frank Ruscetti’s office. I only been working for Frank Ruscetti since June 6, 1983. Frank's off working in Europe, as often professors go during the summers and teach in various classrooms across the country. While students aren't in school, they teach the doctors. Fauci calls up with Gallo on the phone, and this is all the lie about what the media says. I never worked for Fauci. I'm National Cancer Institute for 22 years. That's why I told you that, and in fact, I only talked to Fauci three times in my life, and each time I told him to do to himself, which I now appreciate, is anatomically impossible, except for people like Fauci, I'm working on it. I'm just working on it. So I told him that, and of course, Frank Ruscetti came back. He was immediately called from Fort Detrick, where the National Cancer Institute, where we do our work along with USAMRIID US Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease. So why is a bio weapons program with your National Cancer Institute since 71 why is that there?

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/21/2025

On Club Grubbery, Graham and John speak with Dr Judy Mikovits: https://clubgrubbery.com.au/graham-and-john-speak-with-dr-judy-mikowitz/

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Plandemic 1: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-1/

Keywords
healthnewstruthbioweaponfaucimikovitsnci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy