Why was a bio weapons program at the National Cancer Institute since 1971?

Fauci and Gallo, and this is Plandemic, in the beginning, they call me up. I'm 25 they call Frank Ruscetti’s office. I only been working for Frank Ruscetti since June 6, 1983. Frank's off working in Europe, as often professors go during the summers and teach in various classrooms across the country. While students aren't in school, they teach the doctors. Fauci calls up with Gallo on the phone, and this is all the lie about what the media says. I never worked for Fauci. I'm National Cancer Institute for 22 years. That's why I told you that, and in fact, I only talked to Fauci three times in my life, and each time I told him to do to himself, which I now appreciate, is anatomically impossible, except for people like Fauci, I'm working on it. I'm just working on it. So I told him that, and of course, Frank Ruscetti came back. He was immediately called from Fort Detrick, where the National Cancer Institute, where we do our work along with USAMRIID US Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease. So why is a bio weapons program with your National Cancer Institute since 71 why is that there?

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 02/21/2025

