Shocking Escape: Covid Whistleblower John O’ Looney Abused in UK Hospital Rescued by Friends

“I honestly thought I was going to die in there.” John O’ Looney



John O’ Looney is an independent coroner and funeral home director in the UK. When RAIR Foundation USA interviewed Mr. O’Looney back in September, he was adamantly against the vaccine mandates because of the shocking death toll apparently caused by the “vaccines.” Recently, he exposed the pressures coming against medical officials to falsify death certificates to inflate the number of Covid deaths artificially.



Dying with a positive Covid test and dying from Covid are two completely different things. The PCR tests used to detect Covid are inherently flawed, a fact that even the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) concedes.



O’Looney is well known for exposing the hospitals in the UK ordering nurses to administer a lethal dosage of a medication called midazolam to Covid patients, leading to even more deaths. Then on December 16, he reportedly developed Covid symptoms and was rushed to Milton Keynes, a UK hospital.



In a RAIR interview with Dr. Sam Dubè, a Canadian doctor who learned what happened to John O’Looney, Dr. Dubé revealed the nature of his hospitalization and how a team of friends rescued him over and above the objections of the hospital staff.



Now in a hospital ICU on 10 liters of oxygen, O’Looney was confronted with the very problems he already knew existed. Hospital administrators demanded he signs forms to allow them to treat him with experimental treatments. O’Looney, however, refused Remdesivir (developed initially as a failed Ebola drug), which can cause a shutdown of the kidneys. All while he was not able to breathe well.



You can hear about how he was rescued in the following RAIR interview with Dr. Sam Dubè



After his ordeal and healing at home, O’Looney issued this statement, which reads in part:



There were no excess deaths in 2020 – it is that simple, and nothing will change my mind all the minds of those in the industry who have their eyes open to this lie – and there are many.



The reality is the death rate only soared the moment they began putting needles into arms in January 2021 You can believe it or not but I was one of the people picking up these poor souls and a huge amount of them.



Fast forward and now we see a huge increase in thrombosis related deaths exclusively in jab recipients.



I was recently admitted to the ICU in Milton Keynes hospital after developing Covid symptoms.



I took three lateral flow tests whilst there and was told at the time I was not positive only to be told later on the ward I was positive so clearly it was inconclusive so I will say I felt and feel terrible still.



But fundamentally for me things to change very much in the hospitals and one of the very first people to visit me bedside was a representative from Oxford University funded by the gates foundation begging me to trial new medicines (whilst being unable to look me in the eye) not even related to Covid – naturally I declined.



I was told I would die and these medicines would be my last chance; again, I declined and stuck to my guns.



Trust me, that’s not an easy thing to do laying there in a hospital ward on your own, unable to breathe easily, and denied any family support or visits.



It is deliberate, and it is to break you. There seems to be more emphasis on encouraging me to be a guinea pig than actually treating me. I looked across at other people in the ward with sadness who were all vaccinated without exception. In fact, to my knowledge, I was the only one in the ward unvaccinated – they will probably be all gone now… And I was reminded “how selfish I was” even in the ambulance on the way there, I shit you not…. The Hospital environment has fundamentally changed beyond recognition for me, and while there were shadows and echoes of what it once was, it’s a very different place now. I suspect it is already being fully privatized; we just haven’t been told…



I feel very fortunate to have escaped hospital (I never dreamt I would have lived to say that) with the help of family in friends.



I was initially sceptical about Covid but I can confirm it’s validity and it is very nasty.But I can also tell you it is 100% man-made this is not a natural virus and this is an attack on all of us – it’s a bio weapon.



My advice to you moving forward is network, prepare and under all circumstances try to avoid going into hospital because I suspect many of the poor souls I saw in there will never ever leave having become test tubes for the Gates Foundation.



The sinister whispering the secrecy and the guilty looks amongst certain members of staff spoke volumes to me It was honestly very chilling and traumatising just seeing how it has changed – especially when I asked to leave.



The tactics used to try and force me to stay were sadistic to say the least and that is as much detail as I can go into except to say I feel very very lucky to have gotten out.



Mirrored - RAIRFoundationUSA