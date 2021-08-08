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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 5) What specifically define the Blue Dot Banking System - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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2 views • August 08, 2021
The Blue Dot meant to distinguish itself as Lawful banking system from the legal commercial banks. All commercial banks are incorporated banks either under the Territorial or Municipal government based in their charter. we can take fiat currency and translate it into lawful money, other countries still can't do that. Our Banks will be able to help the rest of the world to covert their currencies into Lawful money. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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