MUST-WATCH: British MP Rupert Lowe savagely lambasts the UK's Covid response

"None of it was based on any science."



"Unelected, unaccountable organisations have come to control and dominate British public life... No organisation encapsulates that point as comprehensively as the MHRA [the UK's equivalent to the US FDA]."



"How can they possibly be trusted to regulate properly when they are largely funded by the companies that they are tasked to regulate?"



"It enabled the biggest assault on civil liberties and economic prosperity in my lifetime—lockdown... It was quite simply the most disgraceful period in recent history."



"None of it was based on any science, certainly not vaccinating almost the entire population, including—disgracefully—young children."



"And there was clear risk from taking the vaccine... The MHRA knew that but failed to act. Why? Political pressure not to undermine the wretched Covid response? Had they been honest about the real need, or lack of it, for population-wide vaccinations, the whole case for lockdown collapses."



"We were fed the lie that, through taking the jab, it would protect vulnerable loved ones. That was disgraceful dishonesty. The vaccine did not prevent transmission. We know that now, and we knew that then."



"Don't even get me started on the abhorrent vaccine passport policy, one of the most evil policies devised by government in living memory."



"How did the MHRA allow politicians, celebrities, and even their own agency, to describe these vaccines as safe and effective, when yellow card data clearly shows it's not universally safe, and certainly not universally effective?"



Source @Real Wide Awake Media





