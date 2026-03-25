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ISRAELI MAYOR BREAKS DOWN ON LIVE TV: "YOU'VE DESTROYED EVERYTHING!!"
"Either admit you are incapable of dealing with this and release us, or do what needs to be done."
The mayor of Margaliot, in the Galilee, breaks down on live television. The settlements of Misgav Am, Teshuba, and Gader have all been destroyed.