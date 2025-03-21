Beware The Ides Of March! - New World Next Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw585/





This week on New World Next Week: Israel resumes its genocide in Gaza as the US resumes its wanton destruction of Yemen; Trump prepares his TRA-VEL-BAN!; and the UN goons clear cut the Amazon rainforest to pave the way to their next climate conference (literally!).





