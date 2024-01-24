Audio Recording of uThrive Labs Contact Us Page

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: Because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: Seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

With the help of particular individuals such as yourself, we hope to elevate humanity closer to what God intended. First, the good news because there is not much of it. With existing knowledge & technology it is entirely possible for us to live freely in a world without disease, poverty, homelessness, or hunger. Even better, the change could be nearly instantaneous if enough people desire it. The bad news is that we are rapidly heading in the exact opposite direction from this utopia. People are completely uninformed on the most important matters, hateful towards each other over minor differences, and increasingly sick & impoverished. Tech is used against us at every turn yet most think that questioning anything falls into the realm of conspiracy theory. Despite this ignorant malaise, humanity is careening off a cliff at the behest of a few "elite". These are in-fact master deceivers and they control our reality from the shadows using national/corporate leaders. How did they accomplish all of this? For starters they keep you sick; an unhealthy mind is almost incapable of critical thought.

Speaking of critical thought, did you ever wonder where the term "conspiracy theorist" originated? This label was used as a dog whistle to put less critical minds to sleep following the uproar relating to the JFK assassination in 1963. It was coined by the same CIA whose director stated, "We will know our disinformation campaign is complete when everything the American public believes is false" in 1981. Now expand your thinking, disinformation is pervasive worldwide. How did this happen? It requires unlimited money...which they have thanks to unbacked fiat currency. Gatekeepers (usually thoroughly compromised) are selected to man the highest levels of government, news, media, science, finance, etc. At the same time, contrived events push globalist agendas forward on an unwitting public & dissenting voices are quickly silenced by any means necessary. This has effectively entrapped us all in a hellish combination of what was outlined in the movie Idiocracy and the books 1984 & Brave New World.

We at uThrive Labs are determined to lay a totally different path for those who are ready. A path that leads towards enlightenment, individual freedom, & worldwide prosperity. At its most basic, this must include 1. Honest money (decentralized, finite money, no usury, fiat, or fractional banking allowed, Monero/Gold/Silver + Smart Contracts anyone?), 2. Prioritizing our health (self-directed Holistic. Health. Solutions. Hey, that sounds familiar!), & 3. Living in harmony with nature (readily available/easily affordable environmentally neutral housing & unlimited clean energy for all). We are focusing on parts 1 & 2 now; God willing, part 3 will be our grand finale. Does this seem like a dream? We agree, it does, but it existed before & the remnants of this dream world sit in plain sight today.

Unfortunately, the best parts of this once Godly realm have been destroyed & the rest has been clumsily hidden and explained away in an effort to glorify our devolved state. Despite this treachery, this Eden can exist again but we the people must realize our power and manifest it. Education/information is always key in transformative endeavors such as this (re-education is a better term, almost everything taught in school is absolute garbage designed to perpetuate the Debt & Death paradigm, this includes our entirely fake history and the very nature of this thing we live on). Do not trust the science. Do not trust the "experts". And especially, do not trust Google, Wikipedia, or "fact-checkers". Truth becomes self-evident with constant (intellectually honest) debate & study. You just have to be willing to see it. If this alternate future resonates with you then welcome to the real battle! If you can spare-a-square, help expedite this mission with a donation below. Better yet, use our crypto addresses. Send us an email as well, we would love to hear from you.

Thank you in advance for your generosity and God Bless!