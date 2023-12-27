SIDE EFFECTS ARE DEATH DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing several drugs whose side effects is death. Also outlining several failed medical theories. Including the whole myth of cholesterol causing clogged arteries. All as a part of a campaign to sell Procter and Gambles Crisco product.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about food companies changing their labels. Now they are calling high fructose corn syrup fructose or fructose sugar to fool consumers into thinking the product is healthy. The newly named sweetener contains 90% fructose while the old one only contained 42 to 55% fructose.
Callers
Fred has a friend diagnosed with progressive supernuclear palsy.
David has protein in his urine.
John has been diagnosed with post polio syndrome
Lindsey has a rabbit that has pica and is eating cardboard.
Moshtagh has type 2 diabetes and erectile dysfunction
