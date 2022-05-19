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5-19-2022 More wins, more truth...The brainwashing stops here
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50 views • May 19, 2022
Episode 58
So much is happening its hard to keep up. You need all fingers and toes to counts the wins unfolding, while the only thing the Biden administration has achieved is that the Ministry of Truth lasted longer than CNN+ The truth keeps rising to the top folks, and more and more people are waking up by the day.
So much is happening its hard to keep up. You need all fingers and toes to counts the wins unfolding, while the only thing the Biden administration has achieved is that the Ministry of Truth lasted longer than CNN+ The truth keeps rising to the top folks, and more and more people are waking up by the day.
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