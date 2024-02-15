Will Fani Willis be Removed from the Trump Georgia Case? | Dave Aronberg & Mike Davis

The Trump Georgia Case | Megyn Kelly is joined by attorneys Dave Aronberg and Mike Davis to discuss the details of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' alleged affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, the relevance of Wade’s divorce filing, the nature of their “personal relationship,” whether their behavior will get them disqualified from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, and more.
