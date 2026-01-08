David Sumrall of StopHate.com Addresses Crowd at J6 Memorial - The Ellipse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Sumrall, founder of StopHate.com, addresses the attendees at the "Never Surrender" J6 Ashli Babbitt 5-Year Memorial March.
Recorded live at The Ellipse in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2026, David joins a lineup of guest speakers to honor the life of Ashli Babbitt ("Forever Patriot") and remember all those we have lost. The event marks the fifth anniversary of January 6th with a message to "Never Forget" and "Never Surrender."
Event Details:
• Event: J6 | Ashli Babbitt 5 Year Memorial March
• Date: January 6, 2026
• Location: The Ellipse, Washington D.C.
• Speaker: David Sumrall (StopHate.com (http://stophate.com/))
