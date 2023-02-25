Create New Account
Hate Or Love Your Enemy? - Proverbs 24:17-18
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hate Or Love Your Enemy?

Proverbs 24:17-18 (NIV).

17) Do not gloat when your enemy falls;

when they stumble, do not let your heart rejoice,

18) or the Lord will see and disapprove

and turn his wrath away from them.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

This proverb was retired when Jesus proclaimed:


“You have heard that it was said,

‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’

But I tell you, love your enemies

and pray for those who persecute you,"

Matthew 5:43-44 (NIV)


https://pc1.tiny.us/725ye5rj

