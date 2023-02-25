Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hate Or Love Your Enemy?
Proverbs 24:17-18 (NIV).
17) Do not gloat when your enemy falls;
when they stumble, do not let your heart rejoice,
18) or the Lord will see and disapprove
and turn his wrath away from them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
This proverb was retired when Jesus proclaimed:
“You have heard that it was said,
‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’
But I tell you, love your enemies
and pray for those who persecute you,"
Matthew 5:43-44 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/725ye5rj
#not #gloat #enemy #falls #stumble #heart #rejoice #Lord #see #disapprove #wrath #away #Jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.