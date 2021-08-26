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FDA gaslights the world with FAKE "approval" of Pfizer vaccine
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279 views • August 26, 2021
Situation Update, Aug 25th, 2021 - FDA gaslights the world with FAKE "approval" of Pfizer vaccine
0:00 Intro
8:58 Children's Health Defense
18:30 FDA Fake Approval
28:17 Israel
40:47 Censorship
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/30271ddf-2931-4142-b5c1-012c775ed8cb
0:00 Intro
8:58 Children's Health Defense
18:30 FDA Fake Approval
28:17 Israel
40:47 Censorship
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/30271ddf-2931-4142-b5c1-012c775ed8cb
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