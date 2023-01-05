Create New Account
Trump is envious of any cv-19 shot praises directed to Fauci or Biden instead of him
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/white-house-blasts-fauci-after-he-says-u-s-poorly-n1245675

White House blasts Fauci after he says U.S. is 'poorly' prepared for Covid-19 winter; A White House spokesman called Fauci's remarks "unacceptable," the latest escalation in tensions between Trump and the top infectious disease expert.; Written by Allan Smith (a political reporter for NBC News.)(Monica Alba contributed.); Published by © 2022 NBC Universal; Date published: November 1, 2020; Time published: 10:32 am EST; Date last updated: November 2, 2020; Time last updated: 8:30 am EST; Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on March 31.; Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images file; Date of website access: October 11, 2022.


Source 2: https://www.biblehub.com/

Sublink: https://biblehub.com/daniel/7-25.htm

Sublink: https://biblehub.com/daniel/8-25.htm

Posted on Bible Hub; Old testament scriptures; Daniel 7:25; Daniel 8:25;

Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: October 11, 2022.


Source 3:

https://www.dailywire.com/show/candace?utm_campaign=Candace&utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=trumpowens

Sublink: https://www.dailywire.com/show/candace?utm_campaign=Candace&utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=trumpowens

Episode 8 - The Road Ahead With President Donald J. Trump; Published by Daily Wire; © Copyright 2022, The Daily Wire LLC | Terms |; Date published: May 4, 2021; Date of website access: October 11, 2022.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/sfMVKJ5PbUo

Donald Trump - The Father of Operation Warp Speed | mRNA Vaccines; Published by IHVH; YouTube; Date published: October 9, 2022; Date of website access: October 11, 2022.


Source 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsbHVfDUPFQ

DNA YHWH; Published by Yahusha is The Way; YouTube; Date published: October 2, 2022; Date of website access: October 11, 2022.



trumprepublicansdonald trumpnew world orderfreemasonrywitchcraftsorcerypolitical theaterfaucienvyblack magicjealousythe occultmaster of puppetsstagedemagoguerydoctor faucioperation warp speedpraisesclot shotsthe son of perditiondemagoguecv-19 vaccinesfather of the vaccineanothy fauci

