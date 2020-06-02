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AGENDA 21🤬 (LINKS BELOW)
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82 views • June 02, 2020
In 2020, it is happening in my area. The plans to start on Australia substantial development was passed in (2002) just after 9/11 when America got war powers over ALL nations of the world under the new IHS/Rome system with the embassy move.
It's no longer a conspiracy theory, it's 100%facts.
I know first hand.
Agenda 21 is the plan to inventory and control every aspect of human activity.
It's no longer a conspiracy theory, it's 100%facts.
I know first hand.
Agenda 21 is the plan to inventory and control every aspect of human activity.
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