摘要：On November 21, 2022, in downtown Washington D.C., the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China braved the cold weather. They stood in front of the O'Melveny & Myers Law Firm to protest the firm's participation in the PAX persecution of the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China.
