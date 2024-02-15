Ankles & Feet Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:21 - What causes collapsed arches or flat feet? I can't wear high heels anymore. Also, my ankles have gone deformed. I’ve had an MRI scan of both feet I have ripped tendons and ripped ligaments. I was told I needed operations on both feet one at a time.

00:04:01 - I have tremendous pain in the right foot and lower mid area of the foot. I’ve been to my podiatrist, and he can’t find anything. He’s given me an air cast, but I’m still in a lot of pain.

00:07:24 - Bunions?

00:09:37 - I feel some nodules on the bottom of my foot along the ligaments. Any cure?

00:12:14 - Please promote a good “barefoot“ shoe for us.

00:14:15 - My friend’s husband suffers from Haglund’s Deformity. His situation is so bad that he can barely walk, and his doctors recommend surgery where they need to operate on his Achilles tendon. He has been playing hockey and doing martial arts for years. They believe he got this due to injuries from these sports. Could you describe what’s happening during Haglund’s Deformity and how to help?









