Organization has an official agenda for ten years of ongoing pandemics from 2020 to 2030. Tens of thousands of scientists, physicians, lawyers and other experts say the pandemic was planned
"We have a plan for 10 years of pandemics" - says WHO virologist The World Health Organization has an official agenda for ten years of ongoing pandemics from 2020 to 2030. We have recently seen how they can declare a pandemic whenever they choose. And during a pandemic, the WHO effectively becomes a one world government, overruling the constitutions and laws of every nation in the world. The plan is crystal clear. Watch the video now!

All over the world, millions of medical professionals, lawyers, academics, scientists, journalists, politicians, human rights experts and other professionals are stating that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a natural event, but an organized crime against humanity. Among these world leading experts are Nobel Prize winning scientists, former generals from the US military, award winning news reporters, world renowned archbishops, experts from the CDC, a former vice-president from Pfizer, and even presidents from large nations like President Bolsonaro from Brazil and President Trump from the USA.

Here are just a few of the countless leading world experts who all publicly state that the pandemic is an organized crime against humanity:

