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Pete Kegsbreath says that Iran BEGGED for this ceasefire.
💩
(he doesn't want to get fired?)
He also said: "Together with our Israeli partners America's military achieved every single objective, on plan, on schedule, exactly as laid out from day one." - Dollar Store Templar
Pete Kegsbreath reading out a list of people they killed in Iran.