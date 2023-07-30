Create New Account
EPOCH TV | US Supreme Court Issues Surprise Ruling
EPOCH TV | US Supreme Court Issues Surprise Ruling


FACTS MATTER with Roman Balmakov

Shockingly, the Supreme Court issued an order allowing work to resume on a massive West Virginia gas pipeline.


It's projected to deliver approximately 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas every day to the East Coast.

