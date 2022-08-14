Episode 83: The Propaganda Game

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Jeff and special guest Sosland Temanson discuss the lies and misinformation the radical fascist left is using to destroy America.
Sosland's podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/remember-god-loves-you-and-i-will-meet-you-at-the-finish-line/id1619863267
Special guest and founder of Hamilton Liberty Academy, Moira Hamilton, introduces us to her project to put truth back into education.
Hamilton Liberty Academy: https://www.hamiltonlibertyacademy.com/meet-hla
Moira's Art: www.ladyhamiltonart.com
Nina May: http://www.renaissancewomenproductions.com/home.html
TPR website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
J6 justice: www.j6truth.org
Killed for Profit series:
https://frankspeech.com/jeff-wagner
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/