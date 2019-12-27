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19 views • December 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019
Frontline America
A story the left doesn’t want you to hear: young, black, conservative, gun dealer in Chicago kills would be assailant and speaks out against the war on the 2nd amendment! Chasing Freedom’s Ben Bergquam travels to Chicago to talk guns with with MJ’s Firearms owner Mychael Waller Sr. who recently used his concealed carry weapon to defend his and his sons life.
With Will Johnson of Unite America First.
Video edited by Eddie Block
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsLSKnlG3lQ
Frontline America
A story the left doesn’t want you to hear: young, black, conservative, gun dealer in Chicago kills would be assailant and speaks out against the war on the 2nd amendment! Chasing Freedom’s Ben Bergquam travels to Chicago to talk guns with with MJ’s Firearms owner Mychael Waller Sr. who recently used his concealed carry weapon to defend his and his sons life.
With Will Johnson of Unite America First.
Video edited by Eddie Block
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsLSKnlG3lQ
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