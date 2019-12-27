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thedeadgene
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19 views • December 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019

Frontline America

A story the left doesn’t want you to hear: young, black, conservative, gun dealer in Chicago kills would be assailant and speaks out against the war on the 2nd amendment! Chasing Freedom’s Ben Bergquam travels to Chicago to talk guns with with MJ’s Firearms owner Mychael Waller Sr. who recently used his concealed carry weapon to defend his and his sons life.

With Will Johnson of Unite America First.

Video edited by Eddie Block

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsLSKnlG3lQ
Keywords
gun rightsnrachicagowill johnsonconcealed carryben bergquamfrontline americaeddie block
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy