Charlie Kirk's Fake Death Exposed
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10123 followers
893 views • 20 hours ago

I compile a mounting mountain of evidence supporting the theory of Kirk's fake death, also known as Pseudocide, and the legal implications he could face from faking his death. I also call out some of the "33" holes in the FBI's fraudulent official narrative. From Charlie Kirk's shirt movement and lack of blood, to stagecraft illusions and rehearsed actions by those involved, the official story falls apart upon closer scrutiny, exposing fraud in the FBI while Kash Patel cryptically alludes to Witness Protection as "Valhalla" after a "33" hour manhunt.

Related Links

The Weird Theory of Kirk's Fake Death

https://www.unz.com/article/the-weird-theory-of-kirks-fake-death/

Was The Charlie Kirk Assassination FAKED? Full Breakdown

https://x.com/benwehrman/status/1969164783388684299

Charlie Kirk Shooting Hoax - Obvious Evidence of CGI or AI

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6nCg5VYiNb0

Missing Blood and Bullet in Charlie Kirks Assassination?? HOW can this be?

   • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wr0XNTteeg0

Mirrored - Shane Buell - The Missing Link

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

Keywords
hoaxpsyopcharlie kirk
