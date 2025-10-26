Charlie Kirk's Fake Death Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I compile a mounting mountain of evidence supporting the theory of Kirk's fake death, also known as Pseudocide, and the legal implications he could face from faking his death. I also call out some of the "33" holes in the FBI's fraudulent official narrative. From Charlie Kirk's shirt movement and lack of blood, to stagecraft illusions and rehearsed actions by those involved, the official story falls apart upon closer scrutiny, exposing fraud in the FBI while Kash Patel cryptically alludes to Witness Protection as "Valhalla" after a "33" hour manhunt.
Related Links
The Weird Theory of Kirk's Fake Death
https://www.unz.com/article/the-weird-theory-of-kirks-fake-death/
Was The Charlie Kirk Assassination FAKED? Full Breakdown
https://x.com/benwehrman/status/1969164783388684299
Charlie Kirk Shooting Hoax - Obvious Evidence of CGI or AI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6nCg5VYiNb0
Missing Blood and Bullet in Charlie Kirks Assassination?? HOW can this be?
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wr0XNTteeg0
Mirrored - Shane Buell - The Missing Link
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING