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Tucker: Crumbling regimes always resort to this
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40 views • February 11, 2022
Posted 8February2022 Fox News:
‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host argues leaders are trying to intimidate truckers for speaking out.
“The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” - Proverbs 28:1
Tucker Carlson, Canadian Truckers, Freedom Convoy 2022,
‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host argues leaders are trying to intimidate truckers for speaking out.
“The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” - Proverbs 28:1
Tucker Carlson, Canadian Truckers, Freedom Convoy 2022,
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