Anthropocentrism - my thoughts and response 1

"What are your Thoughts on Christanity and the Church highlighted in this essay":

https://open.substack.com/pub/gavinmounsey/p/the-rise-of-anthropocentrism-bright?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo





"The year is 1491, the arrival of the imperialistic colonial Christians on the shorrs of Turtle Island brought with them a mentality that starkly contrasted the dominant worldviews of the peoples that lived here. They attempted to push a belief system that has the polar opposite view of the natural world and those non-human beings we share it with. It taught people that we humans should ‘conquer nature’, ‘tame the wilderness’, that we humans are the only blessed and holy beings, the only beings possessing personhood and that we had been given God given right to “have dominion over” all our fellow beings (and use them for our own selfish needs and preferences). In essence, the imported European religion brought with it a humanocentric and hubristic worldview.





After the dehumanization and genocide of most of the indigenous peoples, the corporate profiteering began to push forward full steam ahead, transforming that which was living, diverse and abundant, into commodities, monocultures and cattle farms.





One pertinent historical example (of many) which took place in North America was the intentional extermination of the vast majority of Buffalo that once roamed (and nourished) these lands. It was achieved via combination of US government degrees, orders given by bloodthirsty military commanders, bounty put up by railroad barons (from the Union Pacific Railroad and Canadian Pacific Railway ) the actions of many degenerate settlers that worked in concert to exterminate most of the Buffalo in North America.





Indigenous tribes in North America developed a symbiotic relationship with the bison. For hundreds (perhaps thousands of years) the indigenous peoples of what is now the US used controlled burns of brush and coppicing techniques to thin forests and regenerate the lush grasses that give the animals a habitat. The Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island did this with foresight and careful planning, slightly altering the trajectory of the massive migratory herds of Buffalo over the years by selectively regenerating their grazing habitat to better suit their needs and also accelerate the regeneration of the land. In return, the bison provided them with food, which could be kept over time (in formats such as “Pemmican”), shelter, in the form of tipi covers, clothes and fire, among other tools for daily life.





The United States government (and the oligarchs that stand behind and above it) wanted the land of the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island and saw how connected they were to the Buffalo and thus encouraged the slaughter of the buffalo as a strategy to conquer the American plains “Indians”."





Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities.





Anthropocentrism: from Ancient Greek (ánthrōpos) 'human being', and (kéntron) 'center') is the belief that human beings are the central or most important entity on the planet. The term can be used interchangeably with humanocentrism, and some refer to the concept as human supremacy or human exceptionalism.









