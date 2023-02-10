Jordan Peterson's FIERCE Message To The World Economic Forum

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MIRRORED from I AM COACH COLIN
5 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqayBb0lqgw&ab_channel=IAMCOACHCOLIN
Jordan Peterson is a clinical psychologist and tenured professor of psychology at the University of Toronto. All Dr. Peterson's self-improvement writing programs can be found at wwww.selfauthoring.com ENJOY!