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Doctor Says COVID-19 Death Statistics are Criminally Fraudulent
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85 views • November 17, 2020
Dr. Pamela Popper, teacher and consultant in the field of nutrition-based medicine, reviews the COVID-19 death statistics, and shows they are deliberately falsified to make the numbers larger than they really are. When she talks about the unbearable price attached to this lie, she is not talking about the economic price of a crushed economy but the psychological and spiritual price that burdens the vulnerable and the helpless. Some are driven to such despair as even to take their own lives. She concludes that it’s time for the American people to stand tall and just say no to lock down, social distancing, vaccines, and all the rest of the pandemic theater. 2020 May 26 - Source: Pamela Popper - https://youtu.be/Gnur8Bb7XRw/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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