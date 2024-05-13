Create New Account
🔥J D Vance BLASTS Biden admin for prioritizing illegal immigrants over Americans
Published 12 hours ago

🔥J D Vance BLASTS Biden admin for prioritizing illegal immigrants over Americans: “If you allow folks who should not be in this country to begin with to take from the mouths of American poor children so that we can fund their healthcare, then whose side are you really on?”


https://x.com/SenVancePress/status/1787968819702481372

