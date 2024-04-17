Create New Account
Collective Behavior (Lecture) ~ Daniel Friedman ~ Active Inference for the Social Sciences 2023
Published 18 hours ago

Constructing cultural landscapes: Active Inference for the Social Sciences

Avel Guénin-Carlut, Ben White, Mahault Albarracin, Lorena Sganzerla, Daniel Friedman

A participatory online course in 2023 co-organized by Kairos Research and the Active Inference Institute

More information:

https://www.activeinference.org/education/active-inference-for-the-social-sciences

https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/active-inference-social-science-aii-2023


Keywords
sciencepodcastenergyfreeprinciple

