Collective Behavior (Lecture) ~ Daniel Friedman ~ Active Inference for the Social Sciences 2023

Constructing cultural landscapes: Active Inference for the Social Sciences
Avel Guénin-Carlut, Ben White, Mahault Albarracin, Lorena Sganzerla, Daniel Friedman
A participatory online course in 2023 co-organized by Kairos Research and the Active Inference Institute
More information:
https://www.activeinference.org/education/active-inference-for-the-social-sciences
https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/active-inference-social-science-aii-2023
