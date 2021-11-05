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Science Today Is Based On The -Affect- Of The Placebo -Effect- Biblically...
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53 views • November 05, 2021
Because of the Heisenberg Principle all science today cannot be trusted. Especially since It is being done to Affect the facts in ways they need and no pure science Is being used in the Covid-19 Mandemic Demon-Rat Worldwide Debacle that is endangering us all...
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