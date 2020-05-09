© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Interpret Dreams – The Spirit World Guides Us in our Sleep
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • May 09, 2020
The spirit Astriel, in a conversation with the Reverend G. Vale Owen discussed how the spirit world helps people when they ask for guidance for a pressing problem. Many ask for guidance from above in solving their problems, others focus on the conundrum at hand so diligently that the energy of their thoughts reach the spirit plane in a form of requesting assistance. Astriel recounts how he helped a person to further their knowledge.
This is one of many videos on different aspects of Spiritism, which I hope will be helpful for people interested in learning about the spirit realm and its relationship to us on earth. Below are links to my blog and books.
My blog is at: http://www.nwspiritism.com/
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A
Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA
Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX
51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
This is one of many videos on different aspects of Spiritism, which I hope will be helpful for people interested in learning about the spirit realm and its relationship to us on earth. Below are links to my blog and books.
My blog is at: http://www.nwspiritism.com/
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A
Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA
Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX
51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.