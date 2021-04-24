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CONNECTICUT’S FINAL STAND
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181 views • April 24, 2021
CONNECTICUT’S FINAL STAND
Despite the complete safety failure worldwide of the #Covid19 vaccines, shockingly the state of Connecticut is trying to take away what little legal religious exemptions from vaccines it’s citizens still have with a new bill. LeeAnn Ducat, founder of Informed Choice CT, shares how you can help by joining the “Rise Up Rally” on Tuesday, April 27th and hear Del’s surprise announcement on how he’s helping the movement.
#LeeAnnDucat #RiseUpRally #HB6423 #Connecticut #ReligiousExemptions #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 24, 2021
Despite the complete safety failure worldwide of the #Covid19 vaccines, shockingly the state of Connecticut is trying to take away what little legal religious exemptions from vaccines it’s citizens still have with a new bill. LeeAnn Ducat, founder of Informed Choice CT, shares how you can help by joining the “Rise Up Rally” on Tuesday, April 27th and hear Del’s surprise announcement on how he’s helping the movement.
#LeeAnnDucat #RiseUpRally #HB6423 #Connecticut #ReligiousExemptions #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 24, 2021
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