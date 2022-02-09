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Attorneys Opening Statements To A Grand Jury On The PLANdemic Crimes Against Humanity, Nuremberg 2.0 Trial - Day 1
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1424 views • February 09, 2022
Statements are given by various attorneys of the world regarding the covid pandemic which is not a pandemic but rather a plan-demic. They speak of the various crimes against humanity and what will be done legally against those powerful evil people.
If you have been negatively effected or injured financially by job loss or loss of business or suffered any bodily injury from the covid vaccines or from the mandates or suffered a loss of a loved one or any loss due to or related to the plandemic then you are welcome to submit your story and complaint to this attorney group as they may present your case during the trials. This invitation is given at the end of this video.
You can submit your story by email at [email protected] and be sure to give them your information and how to contact you.
Speakers in this video are listed below in order.
The moderator - Viviane Fischer - Germany Attorney
N. Ana Garner - USA Attorney
Rui Fonsca E Castro - Portugal Judge
Deana Pollard Sacks - USA Attorney
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Germany Attorney
Dipali Ojha - India Attorney
Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt - South Africa Attorney
[email protected]
If you have been negatively effected or injured financially by job loss or loss of business or suffered any bodily injury from the covid vaccines or from the mandates or suffered a loss of a loved one or any loss due to or related to the plandemic then you are welcome to submit your story and complaint to this attorney group as they may present your case during the trials. This invitation is given at the end of this video.
You can submit your story by email at [email protected] and be sure to give them your information and how to contact you.
Speakers in this video are listed below in order.
The moderator - Viviane Fischer - Germany Attorney
N. Ana Garner - USA Attorney
Rui Fonsca E Castro - Portugal Judge
Deana Pollard Sacks - USA Attorney
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Germany Attorney
Dipali Ojha - India Attorney
Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt - South Africa Attorney
[email protected]
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