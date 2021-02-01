REJOICE! The Left Is Still Miserable & It's Because Of YOU!

GUYS! Look at the left they think they have it all the house, the senate, the "presidency", the media, the billionaires, the courts, you name it... and YET, they are STILL MISERABLE!!! WHY?! Because in the spirit realm, they are LOSING!!! We are WINNING! God is advancing!!! When you pray when you believe, the devil takes blows! There is a wall around the Capitol, because the demons are afraid of GOD!!!!! Join Leah and I in a POWER HOUSE episode of prayer truth and encouragement. You won't be the same after THIS!!!

Created by Divine Design Masfaith3 Bible Gateway Deuteronomy 28 :: NIV. If you fully obey the LORD your God and carefully follow all his commands I give you today, the LORD your God will set you high above all the nations on earth. You will be blessed in the city and blessed in the country. ... The LORD your God will bless you in the land he is giving you. ***Using gold and silver money is obeying Almighty God.*** He also says to obey the government that is the Constitution that is the **Coinage Act of 1792** Because the Constitution is based on God's Ten Commandments and the Bible. The Bible says to only use gold and Silver coins Book of James Chapter 5 This is what happens to the Bad guys: Job 5:17​Amplified Bible, Classic Edition 17 Happy and fortunate is the man whom God reproves; so do not despise or reject the correction of the Almighty [subjecting you to trial and suffering]. * The real value of gold and silver is what can you buy with it?*** {The Lord told me buy 3 flour sacks full for a silver dime. }