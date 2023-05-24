The "collapse" scenario for the Russian economy is clearly not going to come true — who is to blame for what happened? Nord Stream – 1 was blown up, Nord Stream –2 was not opened, the Yamal-Europe gas route through Poland was closed? Have we closed it? They closed it! Two lines of the gas pipeline through Ukraine, Ukraine has closed one. 'Ukraine, despite the fact that it calls us an aggressor, cashes money for the transit of energy resources from the Russian Federation'. We are fulfilling all our obligations in full – Putin.
