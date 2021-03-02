BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lori Colley 496 - The Intransigent Lie: Follow the Money to find the Victims
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
179 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • March 02, 2021
March 1, 2021
The House-passed HR1 that is supposed to reduce the population of "victims" is actually increasing it. Let's follow the money to find out the winners and losers in this expensive legislation.

VIdeo links:
https://youtu.be/JsXbuGBWCbs
https://rumble.com/ve9y01-lori-colley-496-the-intransigent-lie-follow-the-money-to-find-the-victims.html



INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on the demonic roots of the Federal Reserve, the giants, and the fallen angels.
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18

Links:
https://thefederalist.com/2018/02/20/rich-white-men-institutionalizing-transgender-ideology/
https://www.thestandardsc.org/jennifer-bilek/billionaires-funding-transgender-movement-for-profit/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/briansolomon/2013/09/16/jennifer-pritzker-becomes-first-transgender-billionaire/?sh=9bfb63574247
https://www.ted.com/talks/martine_rothblatt_my_daughter_my_wife_our_robot_and_the_quest_for_immortality/transcript
https://www.transgendertrend.com/puberty-blockers/
https://www.statnews.com/2017/02/02/lupron-puberty-children-health-problems/
https://www.businessinsider.com/transgender-medical-care-surgery-expensive-2019-6


Website: Prayingcitizen.com

Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G

All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com

Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Keywords
transgenderhr1dr rachel levinethree fathers birth certificate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Garrison Vance
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy