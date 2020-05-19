God’s Man in the White House: Donald Trump in Modern Christian Prophecy

About James A Beverley

James A BeverleyAuthor, Columnist, International Speaker, Research Professor, Expert in Islam

Author of fifteen books

Contributing Editor & Columnist for Christianity Today and Faith Today

Research Professor, Tyndale University Canada – has taught in Asia, Europe, Africa, and throughout North America

Expert witness on religion in both civil and criminal trials – including the case of Holocaust denier Malcolm Ross

International Speaker

Associate Director of the Institute for the Study of American Religion in Santa Barbara.

Specialist (PhD) on the study of new religions

Expert on the relationship of Christianity to Islam. Numerous books.

Professor Beverley has taught at Tyndale since 1988. From 1978 until his move to Tyndale, he was a professor at Atlantic Baptist University in Moncton, NB. He is the author and editor of fifteen books, including Nelson’s Illustrated Guide to Religions, Religions A to Z and Counterfeit Code, a reply to Dan Brown’s famous novel. He is also the Associate Director of the Institute for the Study of American Religion in Santa Barbara.



He is a specialist on the study of new religions and did his Ph.D. thesis on the inner teachings of Sun Myung Moon. He has been interviewed frequently by the media including BBC radio, Finnish television, CBC Radio, The Los Angeles Times, CBC television, Syrian television, CTV News, The Globe & Mail, etc. He is a contributing editor for Christianity Today magazine and a columnist for Faith Today magazine. In 2000 he had a personal interview with His Holiness the Dalai Lama